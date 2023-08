New hardfork for opBNB set for August 22, 2023, at 06:00:00 AM UTC

Due to problems encountered with the previous opBNB hardfork, the team has updated their blog with revised information. The opBNB hardfork is now scheduled to take place on August 22, 2023, at 06:00:00 AM UTC. More details can be found in the updated blog post.