Daily active addresses for Litecoin and Dogecoin surge despite market challenges

Crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock reports that despite the complex market, the number of active addresses for most mainstream blockchain networks remains stable. Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have seen significant spikes in on-chain activities recently.

Specifically, the number of daily active addresses on the Litecoin network reached 231,270, while the Dogecoin network saw its daily active addresses rise to 46,080. These numbers indicate that even in uncertain market conditions, a growing interest in the use of these cryptocurrencies remains.

