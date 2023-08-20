Maker's DSR reduction proposal prompts whales, including Justin Sun, to withdraw from the pool

On-chain analyst Ember reports that several large whales withdrew from MakerDAO's DSR pool after the platform's DSR reduction proposal took effect, bringing the rate down from 8% to 5%. Among them was Justin Sun, who redeemed 206 million DAI from the pool half an hour ago, and repaid 235,556 wstETH that was mortgaged for DAI redemption.

Justin Sun's DAI deposits for nine days earned him 257,000 DAI in interest, already converted into 154 Ethereum. The MakerDAO DSR reduction proposal was passed on August 18, resulting in the adjustment of stability fees and a decline in the DSR from 8% to 5%.