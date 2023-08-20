Miner defies the odds to obtain block rewards under current mining difficulty

Odaily reports that an independent miner with a computing power of only 1 PH/s received a block reward of 6.25 BTC (worth over $160,000) on August 18. According to Bitcoin Magazine, under the current mining difficulty, miners with this level of computing power typically produce valid transactions and obtain block rewards only once every seven years. This rare event showcases the unpredictable nature of mining rewards and serves as an example of beating the odds in the cryptocurrency mining landscape.