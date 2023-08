Notable transaction highlights growing interest in BAYC NFTs

According to Odaily, Huang Licheng has recently purchased BAYC #9770 for 38 Wrapped Ether (WETH) in a transaction that took place approximately an hour ago, according to Odaily Planet Daily News' on-chain data. This purchase emphasizes the continued interest and investment in Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within the cryptocurrency community.