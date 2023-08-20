Assets for client allocation and company operating expenses are separate, claims CEO

According to Odaily, Haru Invest CEO Hyung-soo Lee recently provided a statement asserting that the company is actively working toward recovering members' assets for full distribution. Lee emphasized that assets designated for client allocation are separate from the company's operating expenses. Since withdrawals were suspended on June 13th, the company has ceased business activities and maintained limited operating expenses, resulting in reported asset depletion.

In his statement, Lee outlines the ongoing work on asset recovery:

1. Asset recovery from B&S Holdings: Haru Invest is cooperating with the investigating agency to recover assets. Although the process may be lengthy, the company will continue working with the agency to ensure that member properties are properly protected.

2. The previously announced asset distribution plan (payment of recovered assets in stages) remains possible after explaining the recovery process to the court and completing subsequent progress.

More specific information regarding the recovery process will be provided at the next question day on September 7th, where necessary, alongside the company's views on asset allocation strategy. The court has requested that the debtor be identified before the next trial date, and the substantive trial is scheduled for September 7th.



