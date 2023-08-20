Crypto miner Gryphon claims Sphere's security failures caused the spoofing attack

According to Cointelegraph, Gryphon Digital, a cryptocurrency mining company, is requesting dismissal from a lawsuit filed by its former partner Sphere 3D over a spoofing attack that led to the transfer of 26 Bitcoins to a fraudulent address. Sphere 3D initially claimed in April that Gryphon CEO Rob Chang wired 18 BTC to a fraudster impersonating Sphere 3D's CFO; an additional 8 BTC were sent a few days later, resulting in a total loss of over $500,000 at the time.

Gryphon Digital's court filing on Aug. 18 against Sphere 3D. Source: U.S. District Court Southern District of New York.

However, Gryphon alleges that it is Sphere 3D's "gross negligence" in failing to secure its technology systems that allowed a malicious actor to access these systems and cause the transfers. In addition to seeking dismissal, Gryphon has filed claims against Sphere 3D for breach of contract, negligence, and defamation.

The lawsuit is the latest development in the now-dissolved partnership between Gryphon and Sphere 3D, which began in August 2021 with plans to merge under the Gryphon brand. The merger was abandoned in April 2022.

