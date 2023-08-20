The cryptocurrency exchange pushes for dismissal, arguing that the SEC has failed to make a clear claim over unregistered securities

According to Cointelegraph, cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has filed a reply brief in its ongoing lawsuit against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is pushing for dismissal. The lawsuit alleges that Gemini Earn, a service enabling customers to lend crypto assets, breached securities regulations by offering unregistered securities.

In the recent court documents, Gemini argued that the SEC has failed to make a clear claim and has instead presented convoluted analyses. It also stated that the SEC must identify the unregistered security and the sale or offer to sell that security, a burden which it claims the SEC has not met.

Jack Baugham, a founding partner of JFB Legal, representing Gemini, further commented on how the SEC is allegedly changing its argument as the lawsuit progresses. He criticized the unclear nature of the regulator's argument, stating that the SEC cannot decide what security is at issue.

