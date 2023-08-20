Defense team argues restricted jail access hinders FTX founder from adequately reviewing evidence

According to Decrypt, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's attorneys have requested that he be granted more access to evidence for his criminal fraud trial scheduled in October. They argue that the current limitations on jail visits and access to materials are violating his Sixth Amendment rights and making trial preparation unfairly difficult. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to charges, including fraud and money laundering, related to his tenure as CEO of crypto exchange FTX before its collapse in November.

His legal team has suggested setting up a personal space for Bankman-Fried at the Manhattan courthouse, where he would have weekday access and the ability to review more than four terabytes of discovery data, including over 750,000 Slack messages. This arrangement would provide him with the necessary resources to actively participate in the preparation of his defense.

