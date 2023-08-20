Upcoming improvements expected to benefit creators and users alike

Folius Ventures founder MapleLeafCap recently posted on Twitter, predicting substantial upgrades for friend.tech in the near future. According to MapleLeafCap, the platform will likely undergo the following improvements:

- Enhancements to UI, UX, and servers, including the addition of graphics;

- Further increase of creators' share and reduction of platform fees as the scale expands;

- Integration of fiat currency entry;

- Implementation of other token functions, such as issuance, additional transactions, payments, and NFTs;

- Possible launch of a curated/featured page.

These anticipated upgrades suggest that friend.tech aims to create a more user-friendly and versatile platform that caters to both creators and users.