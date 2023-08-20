The judge dismisses claims of First Amendment rights violations made by Tornado Cash users

According to decrypt, a federal court has ruled in favor of the Treasury Department, upholding its authority to impose sanctions on cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman granted summary judgment in the case, supporting the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) entitlement to cite Tornado Cash under sanctions statutes.

Tornado Cash users had claimed that the government's action violated their First Amendment rights, as they claimed to use the mixer for donations to important political and social causes. However, the judge disagreed, stating that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate any First Amendment implications.

Judge Pitman found that Tornado Cash operates as an "association" that can be properly sanctioned as an entity under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The court also determined that smart contracts deployed by Tornado Cash constitute "property" subject to sanctions under OFAC's broad regulatory definitions.

Paul Grewal, chief legal officer at Coinbase, which backs the lawsuit, said they "continue to believe Plaintiffs' challenge to OFAC's Tornado Cash action is right" and that the issues require Fifth Circuit appellate review.