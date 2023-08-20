Bitcoin Ordinals NFT trading volume declines by 98% since May

Odaily reports that a user named "Coinicarus" stated the trading volume of Bitcoin Ordinals NFT has dropped by 98% since May. In response, Bitcoin supporter and one of the initiators of the Taproot Wizards project, Eric Wall, acknowledged the project's failure. Wall has offered double refunds to all users who purchased Taproot Wizards NFTs while allowing them to keep the JPEG files.

Launched in February this year, Taproot Wizards is a wizard-themed Ordinals project consisting of 2,106 units. The project pays homage to the Bitcoin wizard element introduced by "mavensbot" a decade ago.

