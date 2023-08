Over $1M worth of WBNB has been removed by the deployer

CertiK has issued an alert regarding a large liquidity removal on a fake LayerZero token. The security platform detected that the deployer removed 4,827.99 WBNB, equivalent to approximately $1 million. The token was advertised in a Russian-speaking Telegram group named KryptoAtom - криптотренды (KryptoAtom - crypto trends), raising concerns about potential confusion with legitimate projects.