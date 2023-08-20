The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -1.47% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,872 and $26,281 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,108, up by 0.75%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SANTOS, MC, and TRU, up by 17%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1668.4 (+0.47%)

  • BNB: $216.4 (+0.32%)

  • XRP: $0.5278 (+4.56%)

  • ADA: $0.2656 (+0.72%)

  • DOGE: $0.06423 (+1.09%)

  • SOL: $21.76 (+0.37%)

  • TRX: $0.07452 (+1.42%)

  • DOT: $4.495 (+0.42%)

  • MATIC: $0.5737 (-1.19%)

  • SHIB: $0.00000839 (-1.29%)

Top gainers on Binance: