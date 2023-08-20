The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -1.47% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,872 and $26,281 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,108, up by 0.75%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SANTOS, MC, and TRU, up by 17%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: