The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -1.47% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,872 and $26,281 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,108, up by 0.75%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SANTOS, MC, and TRU, up by 17%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1668.4 (+0.47%)
BNB: $216.4 (+0.32%)
XRP: $0.5278 (+4.56%)
ADA: $0.2656 (+0.72%)
DOGE: $0.06423 (+1.09%)
SOL: $21.76 (+0.37%)
TRX: $0.07452 (+1.42%)
DOT: $4.495 (+0.42%)
MATIC: $0.5737 (-1.19%)
SHIB: $0.00000839 (-1.29%)
Top gainers on Binance:
SANTOS/BUSD (+17%)
MC/BUSD (+14%)
TRU/BUSD (+13%)