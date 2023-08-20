Binance Futures expands its offerings by introducing the USDⓈ-M CYBER perpetual contract

Binance Futures has announced the launch of the USDⓈ-M CYBER perpetual contract, set to start trading on August 21, 2023, at 12:00 UTC. The contract will allow traders to utilize up to 20x leverage.

Further details about the USDⓈ-M CYBER Perpetual Contract include:

- Underlying Asset: CYBER

- Settlement Asset: USDT

- Tick Size: 0.001

- Capped Funding Rate: Clamp (Funding Rate, -0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio, 0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio)

- Max Leverage: 20x

- Trading Hours: 24/7

- Multi-Assets Mode: Supported