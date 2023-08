Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection experiences a 4.69% drop in floor price over 24 hours

Odaily has reported that the floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs has hit a new annual low of 23.35 ETH, marking a 4.69% decrease within the last 24 hours. This decline may signify a shift in market sentiment for BAYC NFTs and could impact their overall popularity and investment interest.