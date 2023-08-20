Large transactions to the crypto exchange follow previous transfers made last month

Odaily News has reported that BALD deployers transferred a total of 5,448 ETH (approximately $9.1 million) to Binance today. Within a span of a few hours, a series of transactions took place in which the address initially raised 2,000 ETH, followed by two separate transfers of 1,725 ETH and 1,723 ETH. These transactions come after the news on August 14, when BALD deployers bridged 7,000 ETH ($12.9 million) back to Ethereum and deposited 2,100 ETH ($3.87 million) into Kraken. This sizable movement of funds could indicate significant activity within the BALD ecosystem.

