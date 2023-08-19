According to a report by Wall Street Journal, several exchange-traded funds tracking ether futures could launch at the same time.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to allow multiple exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking ether futures to launch concurrently, according to sources familiar with the matter. Volatility Shares recently announced plans to launch its ETF tracking futures for the second-largest cryptocurrency on October 12, potentially becoming the first ether futures fund to launch in the US using the standard process.

The rush to file for an ETF came after the SEC staff informed asset managers that they are prepared to review such filings. Since July, the SEC has not asked asset managers to withdraw their applications, suggesting it may not obstruct the launch of such funds in the fall. However, the launch of an ether futures ETF is not guaranteed.