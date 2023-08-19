Team reinstates the protocol with improved processes to ensure user security and better experience.

According to Exactly Protocol's official X's account, the team has announced that the previously paused protocol will resume on August 19th at 11:51 pm UTC. They have implemented additional security measures to bolster the safety and robustness of the platform. Although these enhancements may still cause some inconvenience, your patience and understanding are greatly appreciated during this transitional period. The team remains committed to providing a secure and seamless experience for all users.