Users are urged to exercise caution as suspicions arise about the refund website's legitimacy

Odaily reported that The Merlin refund website from the zkSync project has come under scrutiny after being reported as a potential phishing site, raising concerns for users. The refund site was launched by Merlin in response to the previous hacking incident, claiming to have recovered 70% of the funds and offering to refund users.

However, user feedback suggests that the refund website may be a phishing site, prompting a warning to users to exercise caution and stay vigilant. This development comes after CertiK officials identified the Merlin hacking incident as an internal rug pull orchestrated by Merlin DEX team members, which resulted in a loss of approximately $1.8 million.



