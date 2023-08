Investor accumulates a total of $3M worth of $APE tokens on Binance in August.

According to Lookonchain, Machi Big Brother, a prominent cryptocurrency investor, has reportedly purchased 367,028 $APE tokens worth $583,000 from leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance following the recent market crash. This brings the investor's total accumulation of $APE tokens to 1.88 million, which is equivalent to $3 million, through Binance in August.