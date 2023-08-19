SBF's lawyers claim difficulty in reviewing extensive documentation due to confinement in the detention center.

According to Cointelegraph, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is requesting permission to spend five weekdays outside the lockup to collaborate with his legal team on his defense case, following a federal judge's decision to revoke his bail. According to a letter sent to Judge Lewis Kaplan, SBF faces difficulties thoroughly reviewing the extensive documentation related to the case while confined to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Christian Everdell, SBF's attorney, said the government had just produced 750,000 pages of Slack communications that his client would not be able to review under the current schedule. Everdell suggests that allowing SBF access to his legal team and an internet-enabled laptop at the courthouse could expedite the proceedings. SBF's fraud trial is scheduled for October, and he maintains his innocence in the face of allegations of orchestrating an elaborate fraud scheme involving unauthorized access to billions of dollars from FTX customer funds.