Harbor Protocol addresses the breach in a series of tweets and calls for community support

In a series of tweets, Harbor Protocol alarmed users, announcing that the platform has been exploited, resulting in the loss of funds from several vaults, including stable-mint, stOSMO, LUNA, and WMATIC. The team is working around the clock to assess the extent of the damage, identify the exploiter(s), and trace the missing funds.

The Harbor Protocol team has shared the address used by the exploiter(s) and has asked for the community's assistance in tracing the funds. They plan to release a detailed incident report once all the facts are gathered. The team also encouraged the exploiter(s) to contact them to work towards an optimal solution that minimizes the impact on users and the community.

Despite this setback, the Harbor Protocol team remains resolute and committed to finding the exploiters and reducing the losses incurred. They call for patience and support from the community while they work diligently to rectify the situation and compensate affected users.

