According to Cointelegraph, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has praised the pro-crypto Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, calling him "very promising." Ramaswamy, the youngest-ever Republican presidential candidate, is known for his support for a stronger crypto environment in the United States.

At the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, Ramaswamy announced that his campaign would accept Bitcoin donations, making him the second presidential contender in the 2024 race to endorse BTC. The rising significance and impact of cryptocurrencies are evident, as Ramaswamy's choice mirrors Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was the first U.S. presidential contender to embrace Bitcoin donations. However, Ramaswamy currently faces two lawsuits from former employees of Strive Asset Management, a firm he co-founded. The employees allege they were coerced into breaching securities regulations while with the company.

