DWF Labs bought 12.5 million CRV for $5 million, later transferring 2 million CRV to Binance.

According to the on-chain analyst, CN-Ember, DWF Labs has recently engaged in an over-the-counter (OTC) transaction with the founder of Curve, purchasing 12.5 million $CRV for $5 million at a price of $0.4 each. This took place on August 1st. Not long after, DWF Labs transferred 2 million CRV, equivalent to $1 million, to the Binance platform. The purpose behind this transfer is currently unclear, but the transaction highlights the ongoing activities of major players in the cryptocurrency market.



