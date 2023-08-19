Prominent NFTs like BAYC and Azuki undergo liquidation on BendDAO, ParaSpace, and JPEG'd

A number of blue-chip NFTs have entered the liquidation stage on various lending platforms, including BendDAO, ParaSpace, and JPEG'd. High-profile NFT series such as BAYC and Azuki are among those facing liquidation.

Notable liquidations include the following:

- BendDAO: 2 Azuki, 2 Moonbird, and 1 CloneX

- ParaSpace: 1 BAYC and 1 stakefish validator

- JPEG'd: 2 Azuki with starting prices of 2.86 ETH and 2.97 ETH, respectively

The liquidation of these prominent NFTs signals a challenging moment for the market, drawing increased attention from investors and the crypto community.

