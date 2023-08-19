The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -6.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,619 and $26,543 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,914, down by -2.37%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BLZ, YGG, and OXT, up by 46%, 22%, and 22%, respectively.

