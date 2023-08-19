The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -6.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,619 and $26,543 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,914, down by -2.37%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BLZ, YGG, and OXT, up by 46%, 22%, and 22%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1660.61 (-1.67%)

  • BNB: $215.7 (-1.37%)

  • XRP: $0.5048 (-0.57%)

  • ADA: $0.2637 (+0.30%)

  • DOGE: $0.06354 (+1.65%)

  • SOL: $21.68 (-1.68%)

  • TRX: $0.07347 (+0.85%)

  • DOT: $4.478 (-0.56%)

  • MATIC: $0.5807 (+0.59%)

  • SHIB: $0.00000849 (+1.07%)

Top gainers on Binance: