The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -6.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,619 and $26,543 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,914, down by -2.37%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BLZ, YGG, and OXT, up by 46%, 22%, and 22%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
MakerDAO Passes EDSR and Stability Fee Adjustment Proposal, Reducing DSR From 8% to 5%
Market movers:
ETH: $1660.61 (-1.67%)
BNB: $215.7 (-1.37%)
XRP: $0.5048 (-0.57%)
ADA: $0.2637 (+0.30%)
DOGE: $0.06354 (+1.65%)
SOL: $21.68 (-1.68%)
TRX: $0.07347 (+0.85%)
DOT: $4.478 (-0.56%)
MATIC: $0.5807 (+0.59%)
SHIB: $0.00000849 (+1.07%)
Top gainers on Binance: