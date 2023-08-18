18 August 2023

The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.

🔎 Macro/TradFi

The U.S. Federal Reserve's instant payments platform, FedNow, has added Dropp, a Hedera-based micropayments platform, enabling merchants to accept small-value purchases digitally with minimal transaction fees.

Jacobi Asset Management has listed Europe’s first spot Bitcoin ETF on Euronext Amsterdam.

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

BNB Chain announced that the opBNB mainnet, an optimized layer-2 solution, is now open to infrastructure providers. The move puts opBNB closer to a public mainnet launch.

Sei Network launches its mainnet following a successful testnet with over 7.5M wallets created. The layer-1 aims to provide users with a platform for seamless trading and the efficient exchange of digital assets.

Linea has completed its mainnet launch after the deployment of an ERC-20 token bridge, allowing third-party bridge integration and opening the network to new DeFi apps.

DeFi:

Ledger has partnered with PayPal to provide a new on-ramp solution for U.S. users. The partnership enables users to directly purchase BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC through the Ledger Live app using PayPal.

DeBank, a DeFi blockchain explorer platform, has unveiled DeBank Chain, a layer-2 blockchain developed using Optimism's OP Stack.

Shiba Inu launches its layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, aiming to establish itself as a major player in DeFi. The new network promises low fees and focuses on financial services and gaming.

Curve Finance has announced plans to compensate users for the recent hack that caused US$62M in losses, having already recovered about 79% of the lost funds.

Stablecoins:

Singapore's Central Bank has released a regulatory framework for single currency stablecoins pegged to the Singapore Dollar, or any G10 currency that is issued in Singapore. The framework sets requirements for stablecoin issuers seeking regulation by Singapore's Monetary Authority.

Mastercard is forming a CBDC program with initial partners, including Ripple, Consensys, and Fireblocks. The program aims to foster collaboration with key players in the blockchain and payment sectors.

Others:

BitGo, a crypto payment and custody platform, completed a US$100M in a Series C financing round at a valuation of US$1.75B. BitGo plans to use the funds for strategic acquisitions and to globally expand its custody, wallet, and infrastructure solutions.

Polygon Labs and South Korean mobile giant SK Telecom have partnered to develop a web3 ecosystem and identify startups for incubation. SK Telecom's NFT marketplace TopPort will also begin support for the Polygon blockchain.

ZetaChain raised US$27M funding for its universal interoperability platform. The capital will be used to further develop and work towards providing a seamless experience for users to manage assets and data across various blockchains.

🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications

Check out our latest publications:

Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports and the Binance Legal website for latest updates and consultation responses.

For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch.

Have a minute? Please share with us any feedback you may have via this form.

That’s a wrap!

Binance Research

Read more https://research.binance.com/en/analysis

About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.

General Disclosure: This material is prepared by Binance Research and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, cryptocurrencies or to adopt any investment strategy. The use of terminology and the views expressed are intended to promote understanding and the responsible development of the sector and should not be interpreted as definitive legal views or those of Binance. The opinions expressed are as of the date shown above and are the opinions of the writer, they may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by Binance Research to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and omissions (including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence) is accepted by Binance. This material may contain ’forward looking’ information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. This material is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell in any securities, cryptocurrencies or any investment strategy nor shall any securities or cryptocurrency be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Investment involves risks.



