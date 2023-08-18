According to a Bloomberg report, a U.S. judge has ruled that the SEC may seek assistance from the South Korean government to question Terraform Labs co-founder Daniel Shin and gather evidence from Chai Corp. The SEC aims to corroborate allegations that Terraform and its former CEO, Do Kwon, executed an illegal scheme, resulting in at least $40 billion in cryptocurrency losses.

Kwon is currently serving a four-month sentence in Montenegro for possessing a false passport and faces criminal charges in the U.S. and South Korea, along with a lawsuit from the SEC. Both Kwon and Terraform deny any wrongdoing but have not opposed the SEC's request for evidence to defend the case.



