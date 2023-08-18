Uncertainty over the amount of Bitcoin held by SpaceX leads to speculation and questions about the company's strategy.

A report published in The Wall Street Journal on August 18 regarding SpaceX's Bitcoin write-down has stirred confusion among the crypto community. The uncertainty stems from whether SpaceX held $373 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and sold it during 2021-2022 or only reduced its Bitcoin exposure by the same amount. Several social media outlets claimed that SpaceX had sold its entire BTC holdings, while others expressed doubt, unable to confirm the amount based on the report's wording.

Elon Musk had revealed in 2021 that both SpaceX and Tesla held Bitcoin on their balance sheets. While Tesla's Bitcoin holdings were disclosed, no estimations around SpaceX's BTC holdings have emerged, contributing to the confusion. The company's write-off claims were believed to be a key catalyst for the $2,000 BTC price drop, although some denied it being a cause.

Musk has yet to address the issue, but the market uncertainty has caused Bitcoin proponents to question his strategy, with some accusing him of buying high and selling low, while others referred to the situation as market FUD. The debate around SpaceX's BTC holdings continues as Bitcoin supporters encourage traders to hold BTC and avoid succumbing to market fears. At the time of writing, Bitcoin's price was trading at $26,433, having surpassed the $26,000 resistance level. This price decline also led to a sharp downturn in the altcoin market, with top altcoins experiencing double-digit drops.