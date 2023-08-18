Shiba Inu secures $2 million insurance coverage for potential fund retrieval challenges after Shibarium restart.

According to a Cointelegraph report, Shiba Inu's layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, has resumed block production after a day-long pause in transactions. Shibarium had entered a fail-safe mode and halted operations due to unexpectedly high traffic following its mainnet launch, as per Shibariumscan.io block explorer.

Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed that elevated blockchain traffic caused challenges but emphasized that fund security remains intact. In a blog post dated August 18, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya unveiled plans for scaling operations to handle the increased traffic on Shibarium.

The Shiba Inu project has also secured $2 million in insurance coverage to address potential fund retrieval challenges. Following the restart of Shibarium, community members expressed their support, although some were concerned about spreading fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) negatively impacting the project.

The prices of SHIB, BONE, and LEASH tokens have been affected, with significant divestments of major holdings caused by the spread of FUD. Despite this, prices are rebounding following Shibarium's reactivation, even amid a broader crypto market sell-off.

