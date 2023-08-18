Securitize expands investor access to private market alternative assets with Onramp acquisition.

According to a report by Cointelegraph, tokenized asset firm Securitize has acquired cryptocurrency fund manager Onramp Invest, which manages over $40 billion in assets. This move aims to simplify access for registered investment advisors (RIAs) to private equity, private credit, and secondary asset classes. Onramp's platform serves RIAs across the United States, handling more than $40 billion in combined assets for prominent firms, including WisdomTree, Valkyrie Invest, Global X, and Coindesk.

The acquisition will enable RIAs to offer their clients investments in alternative asset classes like private equity, private credit, and real estate through Onramp Invest's dashboard. Securitize will expand and diversify the investment options available to RIAs by providing direct access to its alternative investment portfolio. According to Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo, the acquisition is a "natural extension" to offer tokenized alternative assets to complement client portfolios.

This acquisition builds upon a previous partnership between Securitize and Onramp announced in March 2023, focused on distributed access to tokenized private equity funds. As of June, Securitize had started tokenizing equity in Spanish real estate investment trust Mancipi Partners, with plans to launch secondary trading on the Avalanche blockchain in September.



