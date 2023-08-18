Whale Alert has detected a significant transfer of 3,928,606 Chainlink (LINK) tokens, worth approximately $24,043,352, moving between two unknown wallets. The transaction highlights a notable shift of value in the Chainlink ecosystem.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Over 3.9 Million Chainlink (LINK) Tokens Transferred Between Unknown Wallets
2023-08-18 17:00
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top