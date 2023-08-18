According to Cointelegraph, a recent report from the New Zealand Parliament's Finance and Expenditure Select Committee advises against hastily implementing cryptocurrency regulations. The committee maintains that regulators should consider the technology's growth prospects, innovation potential, and any unintended consequences that may arise from legislation when crafting future regulations.

The report suggests that innovative businesses should have the opportunity to thrive in the nascent cryptocurrency market without overbearing regulations, as this can support economic growth and technological advancement in the country. It also recommends that a balanced approach should be taken in regulating digital assets, allowing the government to protect consumers, prevent illicit activities, and foster innovation simultaneously.

In conclusion, the New Zealand parliamentary report underscores the importance of a measured approach to cryptocurrency regulation that strikes a balance between innovation and consumer protection.