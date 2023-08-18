According to ODAILY, DeFi protocol MetronomeDAO has published an analysis report on the recent Curve attack event. The report states that the recovered funds have been injected into a new Curve msETH-WETH pool, with the intention of allocating them to the affected LPs in order to mitigate the impact. MetronomeDAO continues to pursue any remaining outstanding funds and supports the restoration efforts led by Vyper and Curve. The team will soon provide specific instructions on reallocating the recovered funds.

