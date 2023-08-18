As per the observation by Messari, after introducing the increased DAI savings rate (EDSR), Maker's profit forecast has significantly decreased, falling from $80 million to less than $2 million. Research expert Kunal Goel from Messari revealed that the projected profitability for Maker over the next 12 months has experienced this drastic drop as a result of the recent changes.
