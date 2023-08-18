According to Decrypt, an innovative performer known as SeedPhrase DJ has been grabbing attention by wearing a helmet resembling a CryptoPunk. This unique combination of music and art has attracted many to his performances by reflecting the current enthusiasm for NFTs. CryptoPunks are a popular form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with limited quantities, making them valuable digital collectibles. By integrating these collectibles into his persona, SeedPhrase DJ both raises awareness around NFTs and CryptoPunks and showcases how creative enthusiasts are bridging the gap between music, technology, and digital art.