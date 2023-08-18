In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin experienced a significant drop following a Wall Street Journal report stating that SpaceX sold $373 million worth of BTC. As a result, the price of BTC plummeted to $25,166. Later, however, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is anticipated to approve Ether-futures ETFs, which helped put a stop to the decline.

According to Lookonchain, these market movements demonstrate the impact of significant news events on cryptocurrency prices and reinforce the importance of keeping abreast of industry developments for informed trading decisions.