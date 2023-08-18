A community member proposes restricting FTX and Alameda Research from converting BitDAO (BIT) tokens to Mantle (MNT).

According to a report by Cointelegraph, Mantle's decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is considering a proposal by a community member to restrict the now-collapsed FTX exchange and Alameda Research from converting their BitDAO (BIT) tokens, worth $43 million, to Mantle (MNT) amid the ongoing token migration process. The member argued that FTX Group's BIT tokens should not be automatically converted to MNT due to "various disqualifying factors." The community member initiated the proposal, emphasizing that there is no "guaranteed right of migration" for the tokens.

The proposal includes a request to implement a new MNT migration smart contract capable of restricting the automatic migration of FTX-owned tokens. The discussion revealed that the on-chain migration contract has been paused until the matter is resolved and the vote concluded.

