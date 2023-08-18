MakerDAO's governance page reveals that a series of adjustment proposals for the EDSR (Elevated Dai Savings Rate) and stability fees have been approved and are scheduled for implementation at 14:24 UTC on August 20, 2023. The primary changes include a reduction in the DSR from 8% to 5% following the EDSR update, increased stability fees for assets like ETH, wstETH, and rETH, and updated parameters for the smart burn engine to optimize the platform's performance.