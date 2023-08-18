According to Cointelegraph, Li.Fi, a DeFi liquid staking platform, has launched a multi-bridge governance solution in response to a recent debate surrounding Uniswap, one of the most prominent decentralized exchanges. The debate involved concerns about whether Uniswap's governance supported the Ethereum network.

Li.Fi's multi-bridge governance solution aims to improve DeFi infrastructure by enabling decentralized governance that supports multiple networks. It focuses on offering comprehensive interoperability, which will be essential for the growth and development of blockchain systems. Li.Fi's solution ensures that decentralized governance remains a key component in advancing the DeFi ecosystem while offering flexibility in bridging various networks for a more inclusive environment.