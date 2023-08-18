According to CoinDesk, JPEG'd, a non-fungible token (NFT)-backed loans protocol, is taking necessary steps after losing almost $12 million during the recent Curve exploit. The protocol paid a 611 ETH (about $1 million) bounty to recover 90% of the amount, saving the platform from financial uncertainty. JPEG'd Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) is now voting on six proposals to decide how to account for the missing 611 ETH.

The leading proposal, option D, divides the responsibility between non-paying customers of JPEG'd and the DAO itself. Under this plan, the DAO will incur a net loss of 484 ETH (around $802,000) and 861 million JPEG tokens (about $450,000). Additionally, JPEG'd plans to replace the pETH derivative token with a new one, airdropping it to all holders, irrespective of the winning option. The decision-making process reflects the community's concern about protecting paying customers and ensuring fair distribution of recovered assets.