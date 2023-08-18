According to Decrypt, holders of Gucci Material Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have been given a fresh opportunity to utilize their digital assets. They can now exchange these NFT tokens for high-quality Gucci products such as a stylish bifold wallet or a luxurious Gucci x 10KTF co-branded duffle bag. This initiative promotes the fusion of the fashion and crypto worlds, while offering added value and utility to Gucci's NFTs in the rapidly expanding digital collectibles market.