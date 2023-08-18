According to Decrypt, holders of Gucci Material Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have been given a fresh opportunity to utilize their digital assets. They can now exchange these NFT tokens for high-quality Gucci products such as a stylish bifold wallet or a luxurious Gucci x 10KTF co-branded duffle bag. This initiative promotes the fusion of the fashion and crypto worlds, while offering added value and utility to Gucci's NFTs in the rapidly expanding digital collectibles market.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Gucci Material NFT Holders Can Now Redeem for Exclusive Products
2023-08-18 15:27
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 2
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top