According to ODAILY, friend.tech has announced via a tweet that it has successfully completed its seed investment round, which included participation from Paradigm. Earlier this year, the two companies also partnered to develop new online social interaction tools. This collaboration and funding will help friend.tech further develop their products and scale their operations as they continue to build innovative social interaction solutions in the market.
friend.tech Completes Seed Investment Round with Paradigm Participation
2023-08-18 19:02
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
