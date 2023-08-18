According to Decrypt, Arbitrum, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, has seen a significant increase in new users due to the recent ARB token airdrop, as reported by Nansen data analytics company. The airdrop has generated increased attention and user adoption for the platform, which aims to address Ethereum congestion and high fees. With the ongoing influx of new users, Arbitrum's Layer 2 solution could play a key role in improving the overall user experience on the Ethereum network.