According to ODAILY and data from Parsec, on-chain liquidation of Ethereum (ETH) reached $53 million in the past 24 hours. Other significant on-chain liquidations during the same period include wrapped staked Ether (wstETH) at $6.27 million, wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) at $5.63 million, staked Ether (stETH) at $2.23 million, sfrxETH at $1.71 million, and USD Coin (USDC) at $1.5 million. This data highlights notable market activity and the scale of liquidations across various cryptocurrencies.