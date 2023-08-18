Elon Musk recently shared on Twitter that the "Block" feature on the X platform will be removed, with the exception of private messages (DMs). This update suggests a shift in the platform's user interaction dynamics, potentially fostering more openness and dialogue among users.
Elon Musk Announces Deletion of 'Block' Function on X, Excluding Private Messages
2023-08-18 15:57
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
