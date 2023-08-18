Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) revealed in a tweet that Binance employees, including himself, are not permitted to trade futures on the platform. To ensure product testing, the team has access to a specially assigned limit account. The policy is designed to prevent potential conflicts of interest and maintain a high standard of integrity within the company.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
CZ: Binance Employees, Including Me, Banned from Futures Trading
2023-08-18 09:40
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top