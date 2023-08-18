In light of the recent decline in Bitcoin and overall cryptocurrency market prices, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of Binance, commented on the situation by stating that four years ago, the crypto community was thrilled to witness Bitcoin finally reach $10,000 again. However, a subsequent drop in price led to several comments on his related tweet. CZ emphasizes the importance of maintaining a broader perspective, as it allows one to appreciate the significant progress and resilience of the cryptocurrency market, even in the face of short-term fluctuations.