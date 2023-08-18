According to Cryptotelegraph, as the bear market continues to reduce venture capital funding in the crypto industry, alternative funding options like grants are becoming increasingly popular. Blockchain Grants reports that at least 40 crypto projects are currently offering grants for developers working on Web3 solutions. This comes as Cointelegraph Research reveals a 30% drop in venture capital funds for Web3 projects over the past year.

Grants and venture capital differ significantly in their objectives and conditions. While grants are used to support projects aligned with specific goals and values, venture capital targets startups with high-growth potential, focusing on financial returns. Crypto grant initiatives, such as SingularityNET's Deep Funding grant program and the Interledger Foundation grant program, have played a pivotal role in the crypto industry's development, fostering innovation by offering financial support and platforms for unconventional ideas. To successfully apply for grants, projects must understand the goals and priorities of grantors and focus on solving real-world problems.